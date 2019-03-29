Wabco India surges 8% on parent company's merger

At 1045 hrs, Wabco India was quoting Rs 6852, up 7.69 percent on the BSE
Wabco India surged almost 8 percent intraday on March 29 in spite of the parent company, WABCO Holdings, entering into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The company in its BSE release said ZF will acquire all outstanding shares of the parent company for $136.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of over $7 billion.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 8,319.90 and 52-week low of Rs 5,798.40 on 25 April 2018 and 18 February 2019, respectively.
