English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1 MW green hydrogen project

    "The company has received Letter of Intent (LOI) dated March 31, 2023, for executing a 1 MW Green Hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a Built-Own-Operate basis," a BSE filing stated.

    PTI
    March 31, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST
    The project will be executed within 12 months. (Representative Image)

    The project will be executed within 12 months. (Representative Image)

    Waaree Renewable Technologies has bagged a one MW green hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a build-own-operate basis from Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd.

    "The company has received Letter of Intent (LOI) dated March 31, 2023, for executing a 1 MW Green Hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a Built-Own-Operate basis," a BSE filing stated.

    The project will be executed within 12 months.

    It is awarded by Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd, it showed.

    PTI
    Tags: #Green hydrogen project #Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology #Waaree Renewable Technologies
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 09:24 pm