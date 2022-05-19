English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Waaree Energies bags orders worth USD 2.37 Billion

    Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies wins bid for supplying high-efficiency bifacial solar panels.

    May 19, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth USD 2.37 billion from customers in the domestic and international markets. The orders are for supplying high-efficiency bifacial solar panels of 540Wp (watt peak) and 600Wp, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

    These panels will be produced in Waaree’s manufacturing facility using M10 and M12 cells. ”These orders are consistent with the Indian government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and will bring in more than USD 2 billion in foreign exchange while creating hundreds of job opportunities. These orders will enable us in strengthening our market position as we diversify our clientele and expand into newer markets,” said Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Energies. ”

    Waaree currently has a 4GW PV module manufacturing capacity and plans to add another 5GW by December 2022. The 4GW solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to be operational by March 2023. The 4GW solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to be operational by March 2023. Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, is the country’s leading solar photovoltaic (PV) maker and leader in the rooftop segment with headquarters in Mumbai and four manufacturing facilities at Surat, Chikhli, Tumb and Nandigram.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #India #power #renewable energy #solar energy #Waree Energies
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.