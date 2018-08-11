VRL Logistics Q1 net profit falls 28% to Rs 24 crore

VRL Logistics Ltd today posted a 28.31 percent drop in its net profit to Rs 24.18 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on higher expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 33.73 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 530.95 crore during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 497.64 crore in the year ago period.

However, the company's expenses rose to Rs 494.34 crore from Rs 448.03 crore in the said period.