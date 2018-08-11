App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

VRL Logistics Q1 net profit falls 28% to Rs 24 crore

Its net profit stood at Rs 33.73 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

VRL Logistics Ltd today posted a 28.31 percent drop in its net profit to Rs 24.18 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on higher expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 33.73 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 530.95 crore during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 497.64 crore in the year ago period.

However, the company's expenses rose to Rs 494.34 crore from Rs 448.03 crore in the said period.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #earnings #India #Results #VRL Logistics Ltd

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.