VRL Logistics' promoter sells 5.4% stake worth Rs 273 crore

The promoter of VRL Logistics on Wednesday offloaded a 5.4 per cent stake in the company for over Rs 273 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vijay Basavanneppa Sankeshwar sold 47.92 lakh scrips of the company, amounting to 5.4 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 570 per piece, taking the transaction value at Rs 273.14 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Vijay Sankeshwar in the company will reduce to 28.32 per cent from 33.72 per cent.

On Wednesday, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Quant MF and Max Life Insurance Company picked up a total of 18.19 lakh shares of the company.

Shares of VRL Logistics closed 0.26 per cent lower at Rs 574 apiece on NSE.

In a separate transaction, CDC Group Plc offloaded 76.04 lakh shares of Equitas Holdings for Rs 95 crore through an open market transaction.

CDC Group sold 76,04,280 shares, amounting to 2.22 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the NSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 125.04 per scrip, taking the aggregate value of transaction at Rs 95.08 crore.

However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

As of quarter ended September, CDC Group Plc held 2.72 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.