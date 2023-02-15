 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Volvo to import C4O Recharge CKD kits from China for sale in India

Avishek Banerjee
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The next step would be to move from CKD assembly to full-scale manufacturing

Volvo C40 Recharge, Fjord Blue

Volvo Car Corporation, the Swedish luxury carmaker, plans to import kits of its electric cars from its facility in China for assembly and sale in India before making them locally.

The company, which will launch the electric version of its C40 SUV in the fourth quarter of 2023, plans to introduce one electric vehicle every year in India.

Completely knocked down (CKD) kits of the XC40 Recharge will be imported from China and assembled at Volvo’s Bengaluru facility, where other models such as XC60 petrol hybrid, XC40 petrol hybrid, S90 and XC90 are also assembled. Reliance on China will continue because Volvo has set up a mega facility in that country, a company official said.

Chinese carmaker BYD, which is expanding aggressively in the electric passenger vehicle segment, ships in CKD kits from its homeland. Volvo Cars, owned by Geely, a Chinese multinational automotive company, is following a similar strategy for its Battery Electric vehicle (BEV) line-up.