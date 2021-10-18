MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Volvo sets IPO for October 28, valuing it up to $23 billion

The final IPO price is to be announced on October 27, as is a separate IPO from electric car manufacturer Polestar, a joint subsidiary of Volvo Cars and Geely.

AFP
October 18, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST

Swedish car brand Volvo said Monday it was planning its Stockholm stock exchange debut on October 28, targeting a market value of up to 200 billion kronor ($23.1 billion, 19.9 billion euros).

The Swedish carmaker first announced its plans to go public in early October, while noting that China's Geely would remain the largest shareholder.

The expected share price would be between 53 and 68 kronor per share, "corresponding to a market capitalisation of Volvo Cars of 163–200 billion kronor after completion," the company said in a statement.

Shares available for public trading were expected to account for between 19.5 and 24 percent of the company's total shares.

Volvo added that it expected to raise around 25 billion kronor before transaction costs from the newly issued shares.

Close

The final IPO price is to be announced on October 27, as is a separate IPO from electric car manufacturer Polestar, a joint subsidiary of Volvo Cars and Geely.

The announcement marks another milestone for the automaker, which had been struggling until Geely acquired it from US giant Ford for $1.8 billion in 2010.

Volvo's image and sales have dramatically improved since then, riding the wave of popularity of SUVs. The company plans to go all-electric by 2030.
AFP
Tags: #Business #Sweden #Volvo #Volvo IPO #World News
first published: Oct 18, 2021 08:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.