Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo selects Infosys as main supplier of digital services

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT company Infosys on October 7 said Swedish luxury automaker Volvo has selected the company as the main supplier to deliver Volvo Cars' digital transformation services for its enterprise applications and products.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will offer next-generation application services leveraging its global delivery model (GDM), automation and other service optimisation levers to deliver effective service operations.

"We are delighted to be selected as one of Volvo Cars' main suppliers in its transformation journey to extend digitally advanced customer experience and create a scalable, cost effective and agile operating model," Jasmeet Singh, executive vice-president and global head of manufacturing, Infosys, said in a statement.

Close
Infosys will also leverage Fluido, a leading sales-force consulting partner in Nordic countries such as Finland, Denmark and Sweden which it acquired in 2018, to deliver services under the deal, the statement said.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 07:50 pm

