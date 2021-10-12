Volvo introduces 'customer lifetime parts warranty scheme' in India. Check details

Representative Image

Volvo Cars India announced on October 12 that it has launched a lifetime parts warranty scheme for its customers in the country. Applicable on all genuine Volvo parts purchased from October 1, 2021, and installed at an authorised Volvo workshop, the scheme essentially covers both part replacement/repair and labour costs.

It’s a scheme that Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra claims is the first of its kind to be offered in the luxury sector of India’s car market. According to the brand’s website, the scheme is applicable immediately after the purchase of any Volvo component that’s not a consumable, battery, accessory or software.

However, it’s only applicable after your vehicle’s standard warranty expires. Should a Volvo customer have taken delivery of their new car recently, the lifetime warranty scheme will not be applicable and only the standard warranty’s terms will apply until it expires.

There’s another caveat: the lifetime parts warranty ceases to be applicable the moment you decide to sell your car, so the owner of a used Volvo is not going to be able to avail the benefits of this. A lifetime warranty is offered on the new car part, which is ordered only after Volvo has deemed your car’s component defective and in need of replacement.

This means that the normal wear and tear of parts, electronics, batteries, software etc, will not be deemed eligible for replacement as they are not defective in any way, and have worn out due to the passage of time. The scheme is also not applicable under any extended warranty or any other additional warranty package which might still be active. In addition to this, Volvo has made it clear that the warranty will not be applicable if you’ve made bulk purchases or bought parts over the counter.

At present Volvo operates through 25 dealerships across the country, selling models like the XC40, XC60, the S60 and the S90 sedan. While Volvo was scheduled to launch the XC40 Recharge, its first all-electric offering, this year, its arrival has been postponed to early 2022 due to the existing semiconductor chip shortage that has slowed down production across the global automotive industry.