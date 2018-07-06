Volvo Cars posts record half-yearly sales in India, up 33%

Volvo sold 2000 units last year in the country, clocking a Y-o-Y rise of 28%. About 40% of the total sell of Volvo in the country comprise XC60—a comparatively powerful member if the XC family. With XC40, the company is targeting younger buyers and those who may have never owned a luxury car.

Swedish auto maker Volvo Cars on Friday reported 33 percent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 1,242 units on robust performance by XC60 SUV. The company had sold 933 units in the January-June period of 2017.

The robust sales performance of 1,242 units is spearheaded by the XC60 which contributed 25 percent of the total volume, Volvo Cars India said in a statement.

Besides, an addition of S90 to the local assembly, aggressive network expansion and brand engagement programmes led to the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for the company, it added.

"The recently launched XC40 is our first offering in the entry-level SUV segment and we expect the XC40 to build a new customer base for us and drive sales," Volvo Cars India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Friday reported 12.4 percent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 8,061 units.

Yesterday, BMW had reported 13 percent growth in the sales of BMW and MINI brand of cars to 5,171 units during the January-June period this year.