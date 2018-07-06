App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Cars posts record half-yearly sales in India, up 33%

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Swedish auto maker Volvo Cars on Friday reported 33 percent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 1,242 units on robust performance by XC60 SUV. The company had sold 933 units in the January-June period of 2017.

The robust sales performance of 1,242 units is spearheaded by the XC60 which contributed 25 percent of the total volume, Volvo Cars India said in a statement.

Besides, an addition of S90 to the local assembly, aggressive network expansion and brand engagement programmes led to the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for the company, it added.

"The recently launched XC40 is our first offering in the entry-level SUV segment and we expect the XC40 to build a new customer base for us and drive sales," Volvo Cars India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Friday reported 12.4 percent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 8,061 units.

Yesterday, BMW had reported 13 percent growth in the sales of BMW and MINI brand of cars to 5,171 units during the January-June period this year.
