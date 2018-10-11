App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Cars posts 34% increase in sales at 1,896 units in January-September

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has already reported a marginal dip in its sales at 11,789 units for the reported period compared to 11,869 units in the year-ago nine months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars on Thursday reported 34 percent rise in sales during January-September period in India at 1,896 units. The company had sold 1,413 units during the nine-month period of 2017.

"We registered a record 28 percent growth in 2017, with this year's growth momentum and the festive season ahead we are confident about maintaining the same growth pace as we did last year," Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said in a statement.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has already reported a marginal dip in its sales at 11,789 units for the reported period compared to 11,869 units in the year-ago nine months.

Last week, BMW India reported 11 per cent increase in sales for the January-September period of 2018 at 7,915 units.

Another German carmaker, Audi, is yet to come out with its sales number for the period.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 04:59 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Volvo Cars

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.