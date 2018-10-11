Volvo Cars posts 34% increase in sales at 1,896 units in January-September

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars on Thursday reported 34 percent rise in sales during January-September period in India at 1,896 units. The company had sold 1,413 units during the nine-month period of 2017.

"We registered a record 28 percent growth in 2017, with this year's growth momentum and the festive season ahead we are confident about maintaining the same growth pace as we did last year," Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said in a statement.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has already reported a marginal dip in its sales at 11,789 units for the reported period compared to 11,869 units in the year-ago nine months.

Last week, BMW India reported 11 per cent increase in sales for the January-September period of 2018 at 7,915 units.

Another German carmaker, Audi, is yet to come out with its sales number for the period.