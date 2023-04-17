 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volvo Car India reports 38% growth in sales in January-March quarter

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Volvo Car India on Monday said it has sold 544 units in the first quarter of this year, a 38 per cent growth, over the same period last year.

The automaker had sold 393 units in the January-March period of last year.

The sales growth during the period was led by the XC60 which registered a 27 per cent growth, the automaker said in a statement.

The locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge saw 138 units being delivered during this period thereby contributing 25 per cent of the total volume, it added.