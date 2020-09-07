Voluntary retirement scheme not intended for cutting workforce, says SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) said it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its employees to help them in their career decisions and not as a measure to reduce workforce or cut costs. The bank said this in a statement after reports that a VRS scheme has been launched to cut costs and workforce.

There have been media reports about the 'On Tap VRS' scheme proposed to be introduced by SBI. The reports have been interpreted as a cost-cutting measure and the bank’s intent to reduce workforce, the bank said.

“It was thought to provide a congenial solution to employees who expressed desire for making strategic shift in their vocations, either due to professional growth limitations, mobility issues, physical health conditions or family situations,” said the bank in a statement.

SBI has been employee friendly and is expanding its operations and requires people, which is evidenced by the fact that the bank has plans of recruiting more than 14,000 employees this year, it said.

SBI has an existing workforce of around 2.50 lakh and has been in the forefront of serving employee needs and designing ways and means for engaging and assisting employees in their life journey.

“While our commitment towards our valued employees remains unshakable, we are deeply desirous of skilling the unemployed youth of the country, as is evidenced by the fact that we are the only bank in the country which has onboarded Apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Scheme of Govt of India,” SBI said.