172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|voluntary-retirement-scheme-not-intended-for-cutting-workforce-says-sbi-5809281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voluntary retirement scheme not intended for cutting workforce, says SBI

SBI has an existing workforce of around 2.50 lakh. It plans to hire more than 14,000 staff this year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) said it has launched a  voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its employees to help them in their career decisions and not as a measure to reduce workforce or cut costs. The bank said this in a statement after reports that a VRS scheme has been launched to cut costs and workforce.

There have been media reports about the 'On Tap VRS' scheme proposed to be introduced by SBI. The reports have been interpreted as a cost-cutting measure and the bank’s intent to reduce workforce, the bank said.

“It was thought to provide a congenial solution to employees who expressed desire for making strategic shift in their vocations, either due to professional growth limitations, mobility issues, physical health conditions or family situations,” said the bank in a statement.

Close

SBI has been employee friendly and is expanding its operations and requires people, which is evidenced by the fact that the bank has plans of recruiting more than 14,000 employees this year, it said.

related news

SBI has an existing workforce of around 2.50 lakh and has been in the forefront of serving employee needs and designing ways and means for engaging and assisting employees in their life journey.

“While our commitment towards our valued employees remains unshakable, we are deeply desirous of skilling the unemployed youth of the country, as is evidenced by the fact that we are the only bank in the country which has onboarded Apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Scheme of Govt of India,” SBI said.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #State Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.