May 23, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volumes of these 5 stocks rose by up to 7,000% today

On the NSE, PC Jeweller has risen 21.92 percent over the last five days, while Ruchi Soya gained 16.34 percent and Bhushan Steel gained 15.55 percent.

Benchmark indices continued to trade weak, with the Nifty down 53 points at 10,483 and the Sensex down 129 points at 34,521.

Other big gainers over the period include Monnet Ispat, which gained 14.98  percent, Amtek Auto, which rose 14.89 percent, and Minda Industries, which gained 14.44 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Wednesday, when compared to their 5-day average traded volume.

Zee Entertainment was trading with volumes of 2,025,353 shares, compared to its five day average of 25,994 shares, an increase of 7,691.56 percent. On the other hand, Satin Creditcare was trading with volumes of 116,259 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,506 shares, an increase of 3,215.62 percent.

Supreme Infrastructure was trading with volumes of 103,209 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,138 shares, an increase of 2,394.18 percent. Minda Industries was trading with volumes of 79,614 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,852 shares, an increase of 1,966.72 percent.

MEF Infrastructure was trading with volumes of 755,194 shares, compared to its five day average of 42,606 shares, an increase of 1,672.50 percent while Bandhan Bank was trading with volumes of 454,406 shares, compared to its five day average of 28,294 shares, an increase of 1,506.02 percent.

