Volume flat, but Akshaya Tritiya jewellery sales exceed last year’s figures

PK Krishnakumar
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The rise in rates drove the increase in sales figures. Gold prices will continue to rise as the outlook is positive, say analysts.

Gold necklaces are on display inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Mumbai

The surge in gold prices has ensured that the sales turnover of jewellery outlets was higher despite the quantity purchased remaining flat during Akshaya Tritiya, which was observed on April 22 and April 23 this year. Last year, however, it was celebrated on one day, May 3.

Most outlets, especially in South India, witnessed a rush on Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious occasion when buying gold is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

The per-gram price of the 22-carat gold used in jewellery has risen 18% to Rs 5,575 in a year. The price stood at Rs 4,720 per gram on Akshaya Tritiya day last year.

“The quantity purchased — 24-25 tonnes over two days — was the same as that on Akshaya Tritiya day last year. But the earnings showed a 15 to 20 percent rise because of the higher price. We thought there would be a dip in volumes on Saturday but sales improved and it spread to Sunday as well,” said Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council