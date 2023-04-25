Volume flat, but Akshaya Tritiya jewellery sales exceed last year’s figures

Gold necklaces are on display inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Mumbai

The surge in gold prices has ensured that the sales turnover of jewellery outlets was higher despite the quantity purchased remaining flat during Akshaya Tritiya, which was observed on April 22 and April 23 this year. Last year, however, it was celebrated on one day, May 3.

Most outlets, especially in South India, witnessed a rush on Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious occasion when buying gold is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

The per-gram price of the 22-carat gold used in jewellery has risen 18% to Rs 5,575 in a year. The price stood at Rs 4,720 per gram on Akshaya Tritiya day last year.

“The quantity purchased — 24-25 tonnes over two days — was the same as that on Akshaya Tritiya day last year. But the earnings showed a 15 to 20 percent rise because of the higher price. We thought there would be a dip in volumes on Saturday but sales improved and it spread to Sunday as well,” said Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council

Lured in with discounts

Big jewellers had come out with discount offers on making charges and instalment schemes to lure consumers as they feared many would stay away because of the escalation in yellow metal prices.

“Small jewellery outlets, too, did improved business. There was good demand for gold coins even of small denominations — 1 or 2 grams,’’ said K Surendran, secretary of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association. Over 90 per cent of the gold retailers in the country belong to the small category.

Some of the large jewellery chains spread over India have witnessed healthy growth during Akshaya Tritiya. “Our outlets in India saw 22 per cent growth in sales during Akshaya Tritiya compared to the previous year. This growth was seen mostly in South India. Delhi and Mumbai, too, did well. Many customers preferred lightweight jewellery,’’ said MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a prominent jewellery chain.

An investment

People prefer to buy gold even at a high price as it is an asset that they can easily convert to cash in times of need, according to B Govindan, chairman of Bhima Jewellers, which witnessed over 50 percent growth in gold coins and a 110 percent increase in jewellery sales during Askhaya Tritiya vis-à-vis last year. “The price of gold jewellery purchased 3-4 years ago will fetch a high price if sold now and will cover the making charges they paid at that time,’’ he explained.

Last year, Akshaya Tritiya saw an over 20 per cent increase in sales over the pre-pandemic level of 2019. Jewellery shops did good business, aided by a drop in gold prices, after suffering a loss for two years due to the pandemic.

The spot gold rate in the international market stood at $1,854 per ounce on Akshaya Tritiya day last year. Prices escalated after the Russia-Ukraine war intensified, reaching $2,039 on April 13 this year before dropping to the current level of $1,991. The yellow metal’s rates have soared by over 15% in the space of three years.

Positive outlook

Gold rates will continue to rise as the outlook is positive, said analysts.

“The weakness in the dollar is spurring investments in gold. Though the indication is that the US Federal Reserve will go for for further hikes in interest rates to tame inflation, it has not led to higher dollar-denominated investments,’’ said V Hareesh, head of research, commodities, Geojit Financial Services, adding that at 101.33, the dollar index is at one-year low.

“With interest rate hikes, instead of the dollar becoming strong, the opposite is happening and gold rates are going up. In the last one-and-a-half years or so, as several countries have started to think of trading in currencies other than dollar, perhaps people feel gold is a safer haven for investment,’’ he noted.