VoltUp partners with BSNL to set up electric vehicles battery swapping stations

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup VoltUp on Wednesday said it has partnered with BSNL for setting up electric vehicles battery swapping stations in the country.

Initially, under the partnership battery swapping stations will be set up in four locations across Gurugram, enabling an infrastructure of over 150 charging docks, the company said in a statement.

It will be further extended to 30 locations across Haryana and other cities by the end of the year.

"Further, the partnership between VoltUp and BSNL will expand to major cities with high automobile density, to encourage last-mile connectivity agents to adopt electric two- and three-wheelers in their daily use," the company added.