App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voltas Q3 net profit up 12.64% at Rs 87.95cr

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,492.51 crore as against Rs 1,491.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata group airconditioner maker Voltas Ltd on Friday reported a 12.64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 87.95 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.08 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,492.51 crore as against Rs 1,491.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

Voltas said its revenue from unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use segment increased 14 per cent at Rs 601 crore as compared to Rs 526 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Air Coolers and other products also witnessed increased traction and healthy growth.

Close

The company's electro-mechanical projects and services segment had a revenue of Rs 808 crore as compared to Rs 875 crore in the year-ago quarter primarily due to slow pace of execution of projects.

related news

Carry forward order book of the segment was higher at Rs 7,024 crore, including major orders booked in water projects as compared to Rs 4,994 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Voltas said.

Engineering products and services segment revenue remain unchanged at Rs 83 crore as compared to the previous year, the company added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Results #Voltas Ltd

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.