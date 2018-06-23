App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voltas Beko to build manufacturing facility in Sanand

Voltbek Home Appliances - a joint venture between Voltas and Ardutch BV -- said it will set up its first manufacturing facility in the country in Sanand, Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Voltbek Home Appliances - a joint venture between Voltas and Ardutch BV -- said it will set up its first manufacturing facility in the country in Sanand, Gujarat. The plant will manufacture home appliances, including refrigerators and washing machines.

In May last year, Voltas had formed a JV with Arcelik AS, a company incorporated in Istanbul, Turkey. The JV company proposes to leverage the brand presence and sales and distribution network of Voltas, while Arcelik AS will contribute in R&D and manufacturing.

The products of the JV company are expected to be marketed under the 'Voltas-Beko' brand.

"Voltbek has today laid ground to start construction of their first manufacturing facility, spread over 60 acres, in Sanand, an upcoming industrial hub in Gujarat. This facility will be manufacturing Home Appliances that include refrigerators and washing machines," Voltas said in a BSE filing.

The filing, however, did not disclose investment details.

"This manufacturing facility will be one of the first white goods appliances unit in the state of Gujarat, creating an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) base for home appliances in the region along with local employment opportunities," the filing said.

As per industry reports, the consumer durables market in India is slated to grow at 10–12 percent per annum.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.