    Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Germany: tear down wall between peace and strife in Europe

    Recalling former U.S. president Ronald Reagan's appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelenskyy told German lawmakers: "That's what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall."

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down a wall between peace and strife in Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.

    "Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war," he added.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 02:43 pm
