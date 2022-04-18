Volkswagen Virtus Sedan pre-booking open in India, launch on June 9

Volkswagen Virtus teaser image.

Volkswagen India is all set to unveil its new mid-segment sedan offering Virtus on June 9. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, designed especially for India, the car will replace the long-running Vento in Volkswagen’s lineup for the Indian market. The underpinning used by Virtus is shared with other models of the Volkswagen Group. including the recently launched Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUV.

The Virtus will be a facelifted version of the car’s already available model in several international markets. As per the images available on Volkswagen’s official website, the front of the new Virtus gets a sportier design with sharp edges and Volkswagen’s logo sitting prominently on the grille. The car will come with LED headlamps paired with DRLs as standard.

The German automaker has used a dual-tone colour scheme for the GT line of Virtus with a blacked-out roof and touches of black on the OVRM, alloy wheels and GT Badging,

Inside the cabin, Virtus gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers and a host of other features. The higher variants of the Volkswagen offering will also get a tyre pressure monitor, ESC, hill-hold control and, six airbags.

Virtus will be offered in only petrol variants with a choice between a 1.0-litre TSI or a 1.5-litre TSI petrol. The car offers a choice between a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic with the 1L version for the transmission duties. The 1.5L variant, however, comes with only a 7-speed DCT automatic.

Volkswagen has already started accepting pre-bookings for the Virtus and delivery is expected to commence soon after the car’s official launch on June 9. While the final word on the pricing is yet to be out, we expect the Virtus to be placed in the price bracket between Rs 10.6 and 18 lakhs (ex-showroom).





