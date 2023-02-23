 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volkswagen to revisit India amid China geopolitical uncertainty

Bloomberg
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Volkswagen AG wants to remain a strong player in Europe and China, but in the face of growing geopolitical tensions and an increasingly complex regulatory environment, the German carmaker is looking beyond the US for markets with growth potential, Chief Executive Officer Arno Antlitz said.

Europe’s largest carmaker is taking a closer look at India — again.

“We’re turning our attention to India to be more robustly positioned in this new world,” Antlitz said in an interview with Porsche Consulting Magazin. “India has enormous growth potential in my view.”

The effort will mark yet another attempt by the company to break into the Indian market in a significant way. The carmaker’s earlier efforts to boost its presence in India have often been bruising experiences. An alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp. ended in a fierce legal dispute before a single car was built and talks over teaming up with Jaguar-maker Tata Motors didn’t go anywhere.