    Volkswagen to develop new semiconductor with STMicro amid chip crunch

    Volkswagen software unit Cariad and STMicro are set to co-design the new chip, which will be part of the Stellar microcontroller family of semiconductors, the companies said.

    July 20, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    German automaker Volkswagen and Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics will co-develop a new semiconductor amid a global chip crunch that has put strains on the car industry’s supply chain, the companies said on Wednesday.

    Volkswagen software unit Cariad and STMicro are set to co-design the new chip, which will be part of the Stellar microcontroller family of semiconductors, the companies said.

    Both companies are ”moving to agree” that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will manufacture it, the statement said.
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:01 pm
