Volkswagen sales rise two-fold in January-June

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Friday reported a nearly two-fold rise in sales to 21,588 units in the first half of the year (January-June).

The company had sold 10,843 units of the VW brand in the year-ago period, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

The growth has been driven by the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan and Taigun SUVs, it added. "Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

The company said it has delivered 2,500 units of its global sedan Virtus since its launch in India on June 9, 2022.