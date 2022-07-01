English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Volkswagen sales rise two-fold in January-June

    The company had sold 10,843 units of the VW brand in the year-ago period, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    After numerous teasers and showings, Volkswagen has finally launched the Virtus starting at a price of Rs 11.21 lakh. The Virtus becomes Volkswagen’s second car to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform after the Volkswagen Taigun. Within the VW Group, the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia also employ the India specific platform. (Image: Volkswagen)

    After numerous teasers and showings, Volkswagen has finally launched the Virtus starting at a price of Rs 11.21 lakh. The Virtus becomes Volkswagen’s second car to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform after the Volkswagen Taigun. Within the VW Group, the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia also employ the India specific platform. (Image: Volkswagen)

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Friday reported a nearly two-fold rise in sales to 21,588 units in the first half of the year (January-June).

    The company had sold 10,843 units of the VW brand in the year-ago period, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

    The growth has been driven by the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan and Taigun SUVs, it added. "Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

    The company said it has delivered 2,500 units of its global sedan Virtus since its launch in India on June 9, 2022.
    PTI
    Tags: #sales #Volkswagen
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 04:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.