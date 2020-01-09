App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen plans to launch four SUVs in India over next 2 years

The company said it would showcase its SUV range, including electric vehicle based on the MEB platform along with the world premiere of the A0 SUV from Brand Volkswagen under India 2.0 project, at the Auto Expo next month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German automaker Volkswagen on January 9 said it plans to introduce four new sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the Indian market over the next two years.

The company said it would showcase its SUV range, including electric vehicle based on the MEB platform along with the world premiere of the A0 SUV from Brand Volkswagen under India 2.0 project, at the Auto Expo next month.

"Owing to ever increasing consumer preferences for the SUVs, the Volkswagen brand plans to heavily focus on introducing its global line-up of SUV portfolio for the Indian market," the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said the company understands the rapidly changing preferences of Indian consumers.

"In-line to the same, we will introduce one of our biggest SUV offensive portfolio for the Indian shores. Always keeping safety at the forefront, the upcoming carlines will re-define their respective segments, addressing the needs of our discerning Indian consumers," he added.

The company has received great response for its SUV model Tiguan, Knapp said.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology #Volkswagen

