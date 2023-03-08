 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Volkswagen pauses on Europe battery plants, awaits EU response to IRA

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

”De facto it is the case that we are getting ahead far faster in North America,” a person close to the matter said to Reuters, declining to be named.

Image Source: Reuters

Volkswagen is waiting to hear what Europe’s response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will be before progressing with plans to build further battery plants in Europe, the company said on Wednesday.

”De facto it is the case that we are getting ahead far faster in North America,” a person close to the matter said to Reuters, declining to be named.

The Financial Times previously reported that Volkswagen was pausing plans for a battery plant in eastern Europe, the next expected plant in the region, and prioritising building a plant in North America where it could reap 9-10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies.

Asked about the report, a Volkswagen spokesperson said the carmaker was ”still evaluating suitable locations for our next cell factories in Eastern Europe and North America. No decisions have been made yet.”