Volkswagen India remains on track for SUV rollout

Pavan Lall
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

German car-maker to bring in larger SUVs, EVs in next 24 months

The brand will focus on the launch of sports utility and electric vehicles over the next two years.

Having stabilized sales and operations over the past year with the launch of Taigun and Vertus, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will look to shift gears and introduce more products, management said.

VW Passenger Cars, a unit of German automaker Volkswagen, logged sales of 41,000 units last year, the most since it opened shop in India around 15 years ago, helped by a combination of local content, sedans and multiple models. In 2021, it sold 27,000 units.

Volkswagen India Brand Director Ashish Gupta didn't disclose exactly when and which models would be launched in the country.