Volkswagen India remains on track for SUV rollout

Having stabilized sales and operations over the past year with the launch of Taigun and Vertus, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will look to shift gears and introduce more products, management said.

VW Passenger Cars, a unit of German automaker Volkswagen, logged sales of 41,000 units last year, the most since it opened shop in India around 15 years ago, helped by a combination of local content, sedans and multiple models. In 2021, it sold 27,000 units.

The brand will focus on the launch of sports utility and electric vehicles over the next two years.

Volkswagen India Brand Director Ashish Gupta didn't disclose exactly when and which models would be launched in the country.

The carmaker’s global portfolio includes large SUVs such as Touareg. It also has products in the EV space with the showcasing of ID 4 GTX, an all-electric variant of VW recently tested in India. Both are likely to make it to India, according to those who track the sector.

Moving up the value chain

Gupta says the effort is to move up the financial value chain and that’s easier because of two factors.

“One, the Indian market is itself headed towards premiumization and the second is the onslaught of electrification of vehicles which has played directly to our overall strategy and allows for more global products here as well,” he said.

SUVs are the way to go for Volkswagen. “We have a full range in our portfolio that includes the Touareg, the Taigun and the thought process is to definitely await more within the next 24 months,” Gupta said. “They will be larger than what we have in the market now.”

Historical data shows that the sedan and the SUV segments remain popular.

In 2020, cars from entry-level hatchbacks to premium hatchbacks, which made up 50 percent of the market, shrank to 42 percent in 2021. At the same time, the SUV segment grew by a similar proportion, from 30 percent to almost 40 percent, so growth in the SUV market came at the expense of the hatchback.

India 2.0

Suraj Ghosh, who leads the South Asia division of Powertrain & Compliance Forecasts at S&P Global Mobility, said: “VW has only begun its India 2.0 journey with the 4 cross-badged sedans and compact SUVs. The group has a line-up of models that will be part of the India 2.0 vision and will be launched gradually in the short to midterms.”

Ghosh added that the line-up will include SUVs, EVs and other aspirational models.

“This decade could see the...group gain volumes and become bigger in India. It will have to strengthen its EV play and also up its tech features in its cars,” Ghosh said.

The nature of the market is such that it will be 70 percent Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars even in 2030, so any player would need to have two different strategic approaches, one for EVs and one for ICE-engine cars.

Gupta says that in the meantime the company will be refreshing its existing cars by introducing brand-new colours such as blue, gray and black, and manual transmission variants for existing models.

“When I started sales here, 60 percent of cars sold used to be white,” Gupta says. “Today customers are picking interesting colours. For example, the yellow we had on our Taigun was at a 10 percent mix, and we planned to progressively bring it down to 5 percent in time, but the demand for it still stands at 10 percent. So that’s how the market has changed.”

In other words the old mindset of buying white cars because they will be better for resale has changed.

How is 2023 going for VW sales?

“This year for quarter one, growth has been around 15 percent and the overall market has grown by around 11 percent,” Gupta said. “In March 2023, we sold close to 2,000 Virtus sedans, which has been the highest sales ever with a 23 percent segment share. We will definitely beat last year's numbers.”