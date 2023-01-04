 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volkswagen group's India sales grow 85% to 1,01,270 units in 2022

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

German automotive group Volkswagen's sales in India grew 85.48 per cent to 1,01,270 units in 2022, SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd said on Wednesday.

The group's sales in India stood at 54,598 units in 2021.

The strategy of the group, which is present in India through brands SKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini, is spearheaded by SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt (SAVWIPL).

"While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimise the impact of these," SAVWIPL Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said in a statement.

On the strategic importance of India for the VW Group, he said it is an important market for the group's global expansion plans.

"There is a story of sustainable progress emerging for the group in India and from India," he said, adding the country is also emerging as a key manufacturing hub for the group.