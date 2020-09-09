Volkswagen closes bookings for SUV T-Roc

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it has closed bookings for its newly launched SUV Volkswagen T-Roc. Due to COVID-19 pandemic customer deliveries had been delayed, and post relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the carline has been sold out.

The model was launched March 2020 priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said in a statement.

It had launched T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace as part of its ’SUVW offensive’ under its India 2.0 strategy and plans to bring more SUVs in the country.

"We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace. It is a testament of customer acceptance on our SUVW offensive strategy.

"Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV the Volkswagen Taigun. To be launched in 2021, the Taigun is aligned with our brand philosophy of building premium accessible cars,” Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.

Taigun will offer customers "a promising value proposition that embodies the marvel of German engineering, powerful and enhanced driving experience with Volkswagen’s TSI technology and accessible mobility solutions”, Knapp added.