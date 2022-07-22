English
    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will step down by September 1

    The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said Diess, who took over as CEO in 2018, will depart September 1 by mutual consent with the board. His contract was set to expire in 2025.

    Associated Press
    July 22, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
    After numerous teasers and showings, Volkswagen has finally launched the Virtus starting at a price of Rs 11.21 lakh. The Virtus becomes Volkswagen’s second car to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform after the Volkswagen Taigun. Within the VW Group, the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia also employ the India specific platform. (Image: Volkswagen)

    Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.

    Diess presided over the automaker at a time of significant change in the industry, including a shift toward producing more electric vehicles.

    Hans Dieter Ptsch, chairman of Volkswagen’s supervisory board, thanked Diess in a statement and praised his role in advancing the transformation of the company.

    Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy, Ptsch said.

    Oliver Blume, who is now CEO of Porsche, will succeed Diess. Volkswagen also said the company’s chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz, will become the new chief operating officer.
