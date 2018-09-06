Volatility in rupee 'mere blip', India a long-term investment destination: Prem Watsa

Fairfax founder and CEO Prem Watsa termed the volatility in rupee and crude prices “mere blips on the radar" which will not affect investments. However, he added that his investment in India will increase only subject to the government policies.

On the sidelines of Invest India Conference in Toronto, Watsa told CNBC-TV18 that India is a long-term investment destination but Fairfax's USD 5 billion India bet will only increase given the country's policies to enable ease of doing business.

The summit was attended by who’s who of Indian business community which included delegates from ICICI, HDFC, Bombardier, Brookfield Asset Management, IIFL, Air Canada, among others.

Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekharan also reiterated Watsa’s opinion that India was the investment opportunity of a lifetime.

"India has grown neck-to-neck with China in the last two years. GST, Aadhaar, financial inclusion and formalisation of our economy means all cycles of growth are firing simultaneously. A really optimistic estimate is that India could become a 15-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. Canada, the time to invest into India is now," he said.

Indian minister for Trade and Commerce, Suresh Prabhu also echoed the sentiment and said in the next seven years, India will surpass the $5 trillion mark with manufacturing contributing $1 trillion and services contributing over $3 trillion to growth.