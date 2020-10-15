172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|vodafoneindia-trends-high-on-twitter-as-users-complain-of-network-outages-with-memes-5968861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#VodafoneIndia trends high on Twitter as users complain of network outages with memes

Vodafone-Idea users, namely from Maharashtra's Nagpur and Pune, took to Twitter to complain about connectivity issues. While some said they faced call drops others wrote they couldn’t make calls at all.

Moneycontrol News

Vodafone-Idea users across India had been complaining of network issues throughout the day on October 15. Many took to Twitter to complain about the lack of connectivity issue by sharing memes and jokes about the telecom provider.

Users, namely from Maharashtra's Nagpur and Pune, took to Twitter to complain about connectivity issues. While some said they faced call drops others wrote that they couldn’t make calls at all.

As complaints flooded Twitter, Vodafone finally acknowledged the issue and blamed it on heavy rains in  tweet.

Close

However, this didn't stop Twitter from sharing memes and jokes online, with #VodafoneIndia dominating trends.

related news







First Published on Oct 15, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Vodafone India #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.