VodafoneIndia trends high on Twitter as users complain of network outages with memes

Vodafone-Idea users across India had been complaining of network issues throughout the day on October 15. Many took to Twitter to complain about the lack of connectivity issue by sharing memes and jokes about the telecom provider.

Users, namely from Maharashtra's Nagpur and Pune, took to Twitter to complain about connectivity issues. While some said they faced call drops others wrote that they couldn’t make calls at all.

As complaints flooded Twitter, Vodafone finally acknowledged the issue and blamed it on heavy rains in tweet.

However, this didn't stop Twitter from sharing memes and jokes online, with #VodafoneIndia dominating trends.



