Vodafone to skill and train 5 mn youth by FY22

Telecom major Vodafone has launched an international future jobs programme to offer skilling, career guidance and access to training content to up to 5 million youth in the country and also up to 10 million youth across 18 countries by 2022.

Called the 'Future Jobs Finder', the programme is an open online platform accessible to all youth for identifying their skills and matching them to digital jobs and trainings worldwide, the company said in a statement and claimed the initiative to be the largest of its kind in the world.

The first step in the Future Jobs Finder is a series of quick psychometric tests designed to identify each individual's aptitudes and interests and then map them to the most appropriate job in a digital economy and second step will see the individual getting directed to specific job opportunities in their chosen location.

Sunil Sood, managing director & chief executive the merger-bound Vodafone India said, the initiative has its origin in the fact that over time, every workplace will go digital, creating new roles and accelerating demand for a wide range of specialist technology skills relevant for a digital economy.