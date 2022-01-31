MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vodafone to design chips with Intel for OpenRAN networks

    The initiative will be based at Vodafone's digital innovation and R&D centre in Malaga, which opened on Monday.

    Reuters
    January 31, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Vodafone said on Monday it would work with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors on designing its own chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent OpenRAN network technology.

    The initiative will be based at Vodafone's digital innovation and R&D centre in Malaga, which opened on Monday.

    Fifty people dedicated to OpenRAN will join 650 software engineers, architects and technicians in the Spanish city, where the British company is investing 225 million euros over five years.

    OpenRAN will allow operators to mix and match suppliers in their radio networks, aiming to weaken the grip Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia have on the global telecom equipment market with their proprietary technologies.

    It creates interoperability between the software and hardware components of the radio access network, widening the pool of suppliers and lowering the barrier of entry.

    Close
    Vodafone's director of network architecture Santiago Tenorio said OpenRAN would enable the mobile operator to quickly add new digital services and to optimise networks using AI.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Intel Corp #OpenRAN network technology #Vodafone
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.