PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vodafone says it won't invoke India-UK BIPA until Dutch arbitral award is set aside

Vodafone had in September 2020 won the arbitration case against the income tax (IT) department's retrospective tax demand of Rs 22,100 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 02:44 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Telecom major Vodafone Plc on December 8 told the Delhi High Court (HC) it would not invoke the India-UK BIPA (Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement) until the Dutch arbitral award is set aside.


The Indian government did not specify whether it would challenger the arbitral award given to Vodafone by Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).


"You can't put a gun to my head to make me take a call on this," the counsel for the government said, as quoted by legal news website LiveLaw.


The Delhi HC reserved its order in the case.


"It is clear that the Centre is going to file an appeal," said Senior Advocate Anuradha Dutt, appearing for Vodafone.


Vodafone had in September 2020 won the arbitration case against the income tax (IT) department's retrospective tax demand of Rs 22,100 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Vodafone
first published: Dec 8, 2020 02:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.