Vodafone says it won't invoke India-UK BIPA until Dutch arbitral award is set aside

Telecom major Vodafone Plc on December 8 told the Delhi High Court (HC) it would not invoke the India-UK BIPA (Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement) until the Dutch arbitral award is set aside.

The Indian government did not specify whether it would challenger the arbitral award given to Vodafone by Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

"You can't put a gun to my head to make me take a call on this," the counsel for the government said, as quoted by legal news website LiveLaw.

The Delhi HC reserved its order in the case.

"It is clear that the Centre is going to file an appeal," said Senior Advocate Anuradha Dutt, appearing for Vodafone.

Vodafone had in September 2020 won the arbitration case against the income tax (IT) department's retrospective tax demand of Rs 22,100 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)