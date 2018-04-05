App
Apr 05, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone rolls out VoLTE services in major UP towns

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom service provider Vodafone today announced the roll out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in major cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Faizabad, besides the state capital, and around 26,000 towns and villages in the circle.

Announcing the launch of the Vodafone VoLTE service, Nipun Sharma, Business Head - UP East, Vodafone India, said, "We have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade and modernise our network to ensure that we provide the finest service experience and seamless connectivity to our valued customers.

"VoLTE is a step further towards enhancing customer experience and enabling our customers in Uttar Pradesh East to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices," he said.

Vodafone will now enable its customers to make calls using VoLTE and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect, a press release issued by the service provider said.

