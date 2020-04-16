App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parent company Vodafone Plc may inject capital to help Vodafone-Idea: Report

Vodafone Idea owes Rs 58,254 crore as AGR-related dues, according to an estimate by the Department of Telecommunications.

Vodafone Plc might inject some fresh capital into Vodafone Idea to meet operational requirements and clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Vodafone Idea is a joint venture (JV) between Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group.

Vodafone Group will provide $200-225 million, while Aditya Birla Group will put in $125-$150 million, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

As per the report, the companies denied that fresh equity is being put into Vodafone Idea.

“I can confirm that Vodafone is not intending to contribute further equity into Vodafone Idea,” said a spokesperson. The spokesperson, as per the report, did not respond to queries on AGR dues.

"The information is not correct. As stated earlier, the Aditya Birla Group does not intend to contribute further equity into Vodafone Idea," an Aditya Birla Group spokesperson said.

Also Read: Telecom sector moving towards duopoly, say brokerages

A source quoted in the report said that one tranche of the payments was made in the last week of March.

The investment will likely be made in the form of preference capital or redeemable preference shares, the report added.

Aditya Birla Group will likely provide most of the funds through Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's private entities, the report said.

"If money has been kept aside to offset losses arising out of events like AGR accrued from pre-merger era, then technically it is not fresh equity," said an official quoted in the report.

Vodafone Idea owes Rs 58,254 crore as AGR-related dues, according to an estimate by the Department of Telecommunications.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Business #Companies #Vodafone #Vodafone-Idea

