Vodafone plans 1,130 job cuts in Italy

The world's second largest mobile operator Vodafone said on Monday it aims to cut its Italian workforce by 16 percent as part of a broader effort to reshape its business model given increasing pressure in the country's mobile market.

The company will open negotiations with local trade unions over 1,130 redundancies, it said in a statement on Monday. Vodafone employs around 7,000 people in Italy, according to its website.

Last week Telecom Italia has reached a deal with trade unions on 4,300 job cuts, a source familiar with the matter has said.