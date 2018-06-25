App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone offers free Amazon Prime; Exim Bank extends credit line; Diageo India invests in HipBar

Exim Bank, till date, has extended seven lines of credit to Suriname for a total value of USD 78.05 million. The projects covered include power, water supply and supply of helicopters, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Vodafone

Vodafone India has joined hands with Amazon to offer the latter's Prime one-year subscription worth Rs 999 for free to all its RED postpaid customers.

This aims at providing customers Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited free fast shipping on items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in, a joint statement said today.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 09:27 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Current Affairs #Vodafone

