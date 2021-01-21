MARKET NEWS

Vodafone may sell small stake in Indus Towers to inject capital into Vi: Report

Vodafone Idea had in 2020 sold a 11.15 percent stake in Indus Towers for Rs 3,760 crore.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

Vodafone Group is evaluating the option of selling a small part of its 28.12 percent stake in Indus Towers, in order to infuse capital into Vodafone Idea (Vi).

UK-based Vodafone will need to get its shareholders on board before taking such a decision, The Economic Times reported.

The move comes at a time when Vodafone Idea's potential global lenders are asking its promoters Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group to inject some capital into the company.

"With the recent closure of the Infratel-Indus merger, it is definitely an available option to demonstrate the UK co-promoter’s commitment to Vi," a source told the paper.

Investment firm Oak Hill Advisors is heading a consortium including GoldenTree Asset Management, Pacific Investment Management Co, Sixth Street, Twin Point Capital and Varde Partners to inject around $2 billion (Rs 14,600 crore) into Vi, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Vodafone Idea had not yet responded when contacted by The Economic Times. Spokespersons for Vodafone Group and Oak Tree declined to comment, as did Indus Towers.

"While some stake divestment in Indus is possible, the Vodafone Group may first need to get the share pledges released by clearing underlying liabilities," a source told the paper.

Vodafone Idea had in November 2020 sold a 11.15 percent stake in Indus Towers for Rs 3,760 crore.
TAGS: #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Jan 21, 2021 01:27 pm

