Apr 20, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone launches VoLTE services in Chennai

The company had recently launched the VoLTE services in Maharashtra, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana among others. Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) is a technology for facilitating voice on 4G network and lowers cost of offering voice calls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom major Vodafone today announced the rollout of Voice-over LTE Services in the city and said it would expand the service across the State over the next few months.

With the launch of VoLTE service, 4G customers in Chennai will be able to make calls using VoLTE services and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice, the company said. Vodafone 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls would be billed as per existing plan, the statement said.

"We have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade and modernise our network to ensure that we provide the finest service experience," Vodafone India, Business-Head, Tamil Nadu, S Murali said in a statement.

"We are delighted that Vodafone is now launching VoLTE services across Chennai. We plan to expand our VoLTE footprint across Tamil Nadu over the next few months," he said. The company has invested Rs 7,200 crore till date including Rs 450 crore last year.

