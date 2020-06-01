Vodafone launches Rs 251 prepaid data pack, here's all you need to know

Vodafone Idea on June 1 launched a Rs 251 'work from home' prepaid data pack in select circles.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer similar 'work from home' plans.

The cost of prepaid plans is the same but varies validity-wise. The Vodafone plan has validity of 28 days while Jio's plan has validity for 30 days. Airtel's validity depends on the existing plans.

Just like Airtel and Jio, Vodafone's Rs 251 prepaid plan is a top-up plan. As this plan is specifically made for data usage, the plan doesn't come with calling or SMS benefits.

The plan is available for Vodafone customers in Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (barring Chennai), and UP East.

