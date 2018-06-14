App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone launches 4G services at Kedarnath

The operator is among the first private telecom service providers to launch 4G at Kedarnath, Vodafone's business head for UP West said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone India today said it has launched 4G services at Kedarnath to provide high-speed connectivity to its users visiting the holy shrine in Uttarakhand.

The 4G site has been installed in the vicinity of the temple at a height of about 11,755 ft, enabling customers to access 4G services in and around the temple, a Vodafone release said.

The operator is among the first private telecom service providers to launch 4G at Kedarnath, Dilip Kumar Ganta, business head of UP West, Vodafone India, claimed.

The launch has been timed with the annual Chardham Yatra which draws pilgrims from various places to the shrine in Rudraprayag district.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 07:51 am

