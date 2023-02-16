 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone is exploring options for $14 billion African unit

Bloomberg
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

The London-listed firm is working with advisers to study ways to extract more value from its 65 percent holding in Vodacom Group, sources told Bloomberg

File image of Nick Read, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone (Image Source: REUTERS/Sergio Perez)

Dinesh Nair, Loni Prinsloo, Ruth David and Vinicy Chan

Vodafone Group Plc is exploring options for its African business as investors ramp up pressure on the UK telecom company to boost performance, people familiar with the matter said.

The London-listed firm is working with advisers to study ways to extract more value from its 65 percent holding in Vodacom Group Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The early-stage considerations range from merging the business with other operators or divesting some assets in certain markets, to selling a stake in the company, the people said.

Shares in Vodacom rose as much as 6 percent on February 16. The stock was up 5.4 percent at 10:34 in Johannesburg, giving the company a market value of $15.2 billion. Vodafone was up 3.5 percent in London, valuing it at £27.9 billion ($33.6 billion).