Vodafone Idea will meet payment deadlines, company tells lenders: Report

Vodafone Idea has told lenders that it will not default on payment deadlines, and will use cash generated from fundraising to clear some of its dues, including those related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

"Last year the Vi's management had told us that they won’t be able to pay up our dues, now the tune is completely different," a bank official told The Economic Times.

"The management has told us that they have changed the brand identity, we are going to raise Rs 25,000 crore, they are also going to raise tariffs, I believe they are in a positive territory now," the official added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In September, the telecom major's board had approved fundraising of up to Rs 25,000 crore. Vodafone Idea was also rebranded as Vi (read as "we"), two years after the brands merged.

Vodafone Idea owes over Rs 50,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as AGR-related dues, higher than any other telecom player.

The Supreme Court has given telecom companies 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues in annual instalments, starting from April 2021.

However, the top court also instructed the companies to pay an upfront of 10 percent of the balance dues by March 31, 2021.

Banks have been writing back provisions made for Vodafone Idea, which could be a sign of their confidence in the company's performance, The Economic Times reported.

"I think the worst is behind for them, the biggest take away is that between now to March 2022, they don't have any spectrum payment to make and banks have been assured that all the cash flow coming into the company is for servicing loans, in fact we have been rolling back provisions that we made on that account," another official told the publication.