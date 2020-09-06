Vodafone Idea to make a strategic announcement at 11:45 am on September 7

Vodafone Idea said it would make a strategic announcement on September 7 through a virtual platform, the company said in an exchanges filing.

The beleaguered telecom company with its stretched balance sheet is finding it difficult to survive.

On September 1, the Supreme Court of India ruled that a staggered payment of additional gross revenue (AGR) dues could be allowed. The company had requested 15 years to pay the amount, saying it would be very difficult for it to survive, expand and grow at a time when the competition is getting ready for the launch of 5G technology.

During the June quarter, the company has recognised a charge of Rs 19,440 crore as an exceptional item towards total estimated AGR liabilities, in addition to the estimated recognised liability of Rs 46,000 crore as on March 31. It posted a consolidated loss of Rs 25,460.20 crore for June quarter as against a loss of Rs 4,873.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

In related news, reports suggest that Verizon and Amazon may invest over $4 billion in Vodafone Idea. In an exchanges filing, the telecom operator said while the company constantly evaluates various opportunities for enhancing the stakeholders’ value, there is no such proposal being considered at present.

The meeting can be accessed through virtual platform - www.vilwebcast.com. Those who would like to attend are asked to pre-register for the event before 11:45 am, it stated.