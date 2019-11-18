Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on November 18 announced that it will "suitably" increase tariffs from December 1, 2019.

The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of the proposed tariff hike.

"The acute financial stress in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders and a high level Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary is looking into providing appropriate relief," the company said in a release.

On November 13, the company reported a record loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the September quarter - the biggest-ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian corporate entity - due to provisions for the Supreme Court's ruling on average gross revenue dues.

On November 15, the beleaguered telecom player said that it is looking to monetise data centres as part of its plans to pare debt.

Additionally, the company is mulling a plan to monetise its 11.15 percent stake in Indus Towers as well as nearly 1.6 lah kilometres of intra-city and inter-city fibre.

Moments after the company announced a tariff hike, telecom major Bharti Airtel also made a similar announcement.