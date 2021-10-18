MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vodafone Idea teams up with Larsen & Toubro for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions

Announcing the collaboration in a joint statement, the companies said the pilot project would be set up in Pune on government-allocated 5G spectrum to visualise and analyse smart city applications.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
Vodafone Idea (PC-Shutterstock)

Vodafone Idea (PC-Shutterstock)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) and smart world and communication business of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) have joined hands for a pilot project to test 5G-based smart city solutions, according to a statement.

This is part of the ongoing 5G trials on government-allocated spectrum.

Announcing the collaboration in a joint statement, the companies said the pilot project would be set up in Pune on government-allocated 5G spectrum to visualise and analyse smart city applications.

The companies will collaborate to test and validate 5G use cases built on Internet of Things (IoT), Video AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies leveraging L&T’s Smart City platform – fusion, addressing the challenges of urbanisation, safety and security and offering smart solutions to the citizens.

Vodafone Idea’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Abhijit Kishore said, telecom solutions are the backbone of building smart and sustainable cities.

Close

Related stories

"The advent of 5G technology opens whole new opportunities to address challenges of urban growth and provide end-to-end solutions to support sustainable creation of smart cities, in the future," Kishore further said.

VIL has been allocated 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum in the mmWave band by the Telecom Department, for their 5G network trials and use cases.

The telecom company has also achieved peak download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps in 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network with its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

The high speed and low latency characteristics of 5G network enables capabilities such as improved surveillance and video streaming/broadcast to permit the evolution of 5G smart cities and smart factories.

"In this constantly-evolving world, we are seeing an exponential rise in demand for smarter and more intelligent solutions and L&T Smart World is committed towards leveraging the latest technological innovations in the IoT and telecommunications areas to benefit society at large," J D Patil, whole time director and senior executive vice president (Defence and Smart Technologies) at L and T said.
PTI
Tags: #5G #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.