Vodafone Idea seeks permission to pay DoT dues of Q2-Q4 in April 2022: Report

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea will not be able to pay quarterly spectrum usage charges and License fees for the second, third and fourth quarters of this financial year totalling Rs 6,000, The Economic Times reported.

The cash strapped telecom company has also sought permission to pay all these dues together, including interest, in April-May 2022.

"Vi has informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it will make payments of LF and SUC for three quarters, together in April-May and if there are penalties imposed, will clear them as well," said a senior industry executive aware of the development told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The DoT is yet to take a decision regarding the same as the relief measures by the government have already been provided to the sector.

Under the telecom relief package, which the Centre approved on September 15, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were given a four-year moratorium on AGR, spectrum dues along with a reduction in bank guarantees, option to convert operators’ principle statutory dues (owing to deferred payment) into equity at the end of the moratorium period/ after four years.

Vodafone Idea on October 20 announced that its board has opted for the four-year moratorium to clear Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. Vodafone Idea will clear the dues, spectrum payment over four years starting October 2021 and ending September 2025.

The measures, aimed at providing relief to companies such as Vodafone Idea that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues, also include the scrapping of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for airwaves acquired in future spectrum auctions.